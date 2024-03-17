Sheffield retro: 16 of the best photos looking back at Fargate over the years

As reconstruction work continues along Fargate today, here we take a nostalgic look back at the area over the years.
By Jane Salt
Published 17th Mar 2024, 04:45 GMT

Can you remember the Goodwin fountain, Davy’s Provisions Store, or the Austin Reed menswear shop?

Our picture shows Fargate, Sheffield, in the early 1960s with Davy's Cafe, three doors below Barratts shoe shop. Davy's was a popular eating place. The premises are now occupied by W.H. Smith's.

1. 1960s

People relaxing in the sun in Fargate, Sheffield

2. Sunshine

The statue of Queen Victoria can be seen at the top of Fargate, Sheffield

3. Statue

The junction of Fargate and High Street is busy with shoppers, December 17, 1955

4. Busy

