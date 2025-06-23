And a search of our archives has bought you these photos of happenings in Sheffield from that June, 25 years ago
Our pictures include the Music in the Sun Festival with Billie Piper, school events, a charity walk, young athletes and much more. Can you recognise any of these people, places or events?
1. Fans
Fans listening to Billie Piper on stage at the Music in the Sun Festival at Don Valley Bowl on June 10, 2000 Photo: Roger Nadal
2. Enjoying the music
Young people at the Don Valley Bowl Music in the Sun Festival on June 10, 2000 Photo: Roger Nadal
3. Hawks
Sheffield Eagles player/coach Mark Aston pictured with some of the Hillsborough Hawks rugby league team members who were presented with medals at their team awards night on June 23, 2000 Photo: Barry Richardson
4. Sponsored walks
A sponsored walk was held from actor Ray Ashcroft's pub, The Ball, in Myrtle Road, Heeley, to Bakewell, in aid of St Luke's Hospice. Pictured outside the pub is Ray (right) with some of the regulars taking part in the walk on June 6, 2000 Photo: Steve Ellis
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.