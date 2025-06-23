Billie Piper is captured on camera with England flags at the Music in the Sun Festival at Don Valley Bowl on June 10, 2000placeholder image
Billie Piper is captured on camera with England flags at the Music in the Sun Festival at Don Valley Bowl on June 10, 2000

Sheffield retro: 16 nostalgic pictures turn the clock back to summer fun in Sheffield in June 2000

By Jane Salt
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 13:22 BST
It was the first Sheffield summer of the new millennium!

And a search of our archives has bought you these photos of happenings in Sheffield from that June, 25 years ago

Our pictures include the Music in the Sun Festival with Billie Piper, school events, a charity walk, young athletes and much more. Can you recognise any of these people, places or events?

Fans listening to Billie Piper on stage at the Music in the Sun Festival at Don Valley Bowl on June 10, 2000

1. Fans

Fans listening to Billie Piper on stage at the Music in the Sun Festival at Don Valley Bowl on June 10, 2000 Photo: Roger Nadal

Photo Sales
Young people at the Don Valley Bowl Music in the Sun Festival on June 10, 2000

2. Enjoying the music

Young people at the Don Valley Bowl Music in the Sun Festival on June 10, 2000 Photo: Roger Nadal

Photo Sales
Sheffield Eagles player/coach Mark Aston pictured with some of the Hillsborough Hawks rugby league team members who were presented with medals at their team awards night on June 23, 2000

3. Hawks

Sheffield Eagles player/coach Mark Aston pictured with some of the Hillsborough Hawks rugby league team members who were presented with medals at their team awards night on June 23, 2000 Photo: Barry Richardson

Photo Sales
A sponsored walk was held from actor Ray Ashcroft's pub, The Ball, in Myrtle Road, Heeley, to Bakewell, in aid of St Luke's Hospice. Pictured outside the pub is Ray (right) with some of the regulars taking part in the walk on June 6, 2000

4. Sponsored walks

A sponsored walk was held from actor Ray Ashcroft's pub, The Ball, in Myrtle Road, Heeley, to Bakewell, in aid of St Luke's Hospice. Pictured outside the pub is Ray (right) with some of the regulars taking part in the walk on June 6, 2000 Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice