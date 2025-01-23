Sheffield retro: 16 nostalgic pictures looking back at the district of Bradway

By Jane Salt
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 06:45 BST
Originally in Derbyshire, the suburb of Bradway was taken into Sheffield in 1934.

Our gallery of pictures takes a look back at the people, pubs, schools and more over the years.

An old picture of Bradway bus stop at the junction of Bradway Road and Bradway Grange Road, Sheffield, October 22, 1958

1. Bus stop

An old picture of Bradway bus stop at the junction of Bradway Road and Bradway Grange Road, Sheffield, October 22, 1958 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Sheffield and District Junior Sunday League 2 Division E Runners up Bradway JFC, May 2, 1997

2. Sunday League

Sheffield and District Junior Sunday League 2 Division E Runners up Bradway JFC, May 2, 1997 Photo: Barry Richardson

The Bradway public house, Bradway, Sheffield, May 12, 2009

3. Pub

The Bradway public house, Bradway, Sheffield, May 12, 2009 Photo: Dennis Lound

Andrew and Karen Ogilvie of the Bradway Hotel, Bradway Road, Sheffield, March 11, 1997

4. Landlords

Andrew and Karen Ogilvie of the Bradway Hotel, Bradway Road, Sheffield, March 11, 1997 Photo: Stuart Hastings

