Our gallery of pictures takes a look back at the people, pubs, schools and more over the years.
1. Bus stop
An old picture of Bradway bus stop at the junction of Bradway Road and Bradway Grange Road, Sheffield, October 22, 1958 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Sunday League
Sheffield and District Junior Sunday League 2 Division E Runners up Bradway JFC, May 2, 1997 Photo: Barry Richardson
3. Pub
The Bradway public house, Bradway, Sheffield, May 12, 2009 Photo: Dennis Lound
4. Landlords
Andrew and Karen Ogilvie of the Bradway Hotel, Bradway Road, Sheffield, March 11, 1997 Photo: Stuart Hastings
