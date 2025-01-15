This gallery of black and white pictures show children in and around Sheffield from the 1920s through to the 1990s.
1. Day out
This undated photograph shows children pictured on an outing from Hucklow Road Council School in Sheffield Photo: Submitted
2. 1960s
Mrs Tandy cleaning her backyard, Sheffield, in 1969 Photo: Nick Hedges
3. School photo
Pupils at Ann's Road School, Heeley, Sheffield, in 1932 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Daniel Hill
Children at the Daniel Hill Infant and Junior School, Upperthorpe, Sheffield, in the 1950s Photo: Submitted
