Sheffield retro: 16 nostalgic photos showing what it was like growing up in Sheffield in years gone by

By Jane Salt
Published 15th Jan 2025, 06:45 BST
A search of our archive brings you these memories of growing up in Sheffield in years gone by.

This gallery of black and white pictures show children in and around Sheffield from the 1920s through to the 1990s.

This undated photograph shows children pictured on an outing from Hucklow Road Council School in Sheffield

1. Day out

This undated photograph shows children pictured on an outing from Hucklow Road Council School in Sheffield Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Mrs Tandy cleaning her backyard, Sheffield, in 1969

2. 1960s

Mrs Tandy cleaning her backyard, Sheffield, in 1969 Photo: Nick Hedges

Photo Sales
Pupils at Ann's Road School, Heeley, Sheffield, in 1932

3. School photo

Pupils at Ann's Road School, Heeley, Sheffield, in 1932 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Children at the Daniel Hill Infant and Junior School, Upperthorpe, Sheffield, in the 1950s

4. Daniel Hill

Children at the Daniel Hill Infant and Junior School, Upperthorpe, Sheffield, in the 1950s Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice