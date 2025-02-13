Sheffield retro: 16 nostalgic photos showing people having a ball in the 1990s

By Jane Salt
Published 13th Feb 2025, 06:45 BST
Whether for charity or just for fun, here we take a look back at Sheffield folk having a ball in the 1990s.

Our Retro gallery includes university balls, hospital balls, St. Luke’s, Barnardo’s and more. Can you see anyone you know?

Guests at Baldwin's Omega, Psalter Lane, for the Barnardo's May Ball, Edward Wild, Joyce Taylor, Max Muscroft, Tracey Wilson and Kate Harrington, May 10, 1999

1. Barnardo's May Ball

Guests at Baldwin's Omega, Psalter Lane, for the Barnardo's May Ball, Edward Wild, Joyce Taylor, Max Muscroft, Tracey Wilson and Kate Harrington, May 10, 1999 Photo: Mike Waistell

David Goodman, Jenny Saxton, Jodie North and Chris Porter at the Hallam Uni Ball, May 28, 1998

2. Uni Ball

David Goodman, Jenny Saxton, Jodie North and Chris Porter at the Hallam Uni Ball, May 28, 1998 Photo: Barry Richardson

Sat Mann, Simon Randle and Duncan Tranter at the Hallam Uni Ball, May 28, 1998

3. Hallam University Ball

Sat Mann, Simon Randle and Duncan Tranter at the Hallam Uni Ball, May 28, 1998 Photo: Barry Richardson

Emyln Hughes with Jean and David Fyfe at the Daffodil Ball, Baldwin's Omega, March 8, 1999

4. Daffodil Ball

Emyln Hughes with Jean and David Fyfe at the Daffodil Ball, Baldwin's Omega, March 8, 1999 Photo: Steve Ellis

