Our Retro gallery includes university balls, hospital balls, St. Luke’s, Barnardo’s and more. Can you see anyone you know?
1. Barnardo's May Ball
Guests at Baldwin's Omega, Psalter Lane, for the Barnardo's May Ball, Edward Wild, Joyce Taylor, Max Muscroft, Tracey Wilson and Kate Harrington, May 10, 1999 Photo: Mike Waistell
2. Uni Ball
David Goodman, Jenny Saxton, Jodie North and Chris Porter at the Hallam Uni Ball, May 28, 1998 Photo: Barry Richardson
3. Hallam University Ball
Sat Mann, Simon Randle and Duncan Tranter at the Hallam Uni Ball, May 28, 1998 Photo: Barry Richardson
4. Daffodil Ball
Emyln Hughes with Jean and David Fyfe at the Daffodil Ball, Baldwin's Omega, March 8, 1999 Photo: Steve Ellis