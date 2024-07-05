Sheffield retro: 16 nostalgic photos looking back at Wisewood through the years

By Jane Salt
Published 5th Jul 2024, 06:00 BST
We’re taking a look back at the Sheffield suburb of Wisewood through the years.

Do you have memories of living or working in Wisewood?

Residents enjoying a street party to celebrate the wedding of Charles and Diana, Dial House Road, July 29, 1981

1. Celebration

Residents enjoying a street party to celebrate the wedding of Charles and Diana, Dial House Road, July 29, 1981Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
A view of the remains of the Wisewood Works after the great flood caused by the bursting of the Bradfield Dam, March 12, 1864

2. After the flood

A view of the remains of the Wisewood Works after the great flood caused by the bursting of the Bradfield Dam, March 12, 1864Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Pupils at Wisewood Secondary School in 1952

3. Pupils

Pupils at Wisewood Secondary School in 1952Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Wisewood Junior Football Team 1956/57

4. Football

Wisewood Junior Football Team 1956/57Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield