Do you have memories of living or working in Wisewood?
1. Celebration
Residents enjoying a street party to celebrate the wedding of Charles and Diana, Dial House Road, July 29, 1981Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
2. After the flood
A view of the remains of the Wisewood Works after the great flood caused by the bursting of the Bradfield Dam, March 12, 1864Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Pupils
Pupils at Wisewood Secondary School in 1952Photo: Submitted
4. Football
Wisewood Junior Football Team 1956/57Photo: Sheffield Newspapers