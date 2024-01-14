These days known for its bars, restaurants and nightlife, the area around Glossop Road and West Street was once a busy shopping area.
1. Pollards
The old grocers Pollards (Tea & Coffee) Ltd., Glossop Road, Sheffield, shortly before it closed in 1979 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Shops
Shops on Glossop Road in 1967. Pictured are Bradwells, Francis Sinclair, Wilsons, Shaws and Boots the Chemist Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Grocers
Sharman's Grocers at the junction of West Street with Fitzwilliam Street pictured here in January 1961. The caption reads "An illustration of a self-contained shopping centre, away from mid-city bustle, yet with stores to meet virtually every demand of the housewife and her family" Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Shopping area
The shopping area pictured in January 1965 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers