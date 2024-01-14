News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 16 nostalgic photos looking back at West Street and Glossop Road

These days known for its bars, restaurants and nightlife, the area around Glossop Road and West Street was once a busy shopping area.
By Jane Salt
Published 14th Jan 2024, 04:00 GMT

These old photographs show just how much this area of Sheffield has changed over the years.

The old grocers Pollards (Tea & Coffee) Ltd., Glossop Road, Sheffield, shortly before it closed in 1979

1. Pollards

The old grocers Pollards (Tea & Coffee) Ltd., Glossop Road, Sheffield, shortly before it closed in 1979 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Shops on Glossop Road in 1967. Pictured are Bradwells, Francis Sinclair, Wilsons, Shaws and Boots the Chemist

2. Shops

Shops on Glossop Road in 1967. Pictured are Bradwells, Francis Sinclair, Wilsons, Shaws and Boots the Chemist Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Sharman's Grocers at the junction of West Street with Fitzwilliam Street pictured here in January 1961. The caption reads "An illustration of a self-contained shopping centre, away from mid-city bustle, yet with stores to meet virtually every demand of the housewife and her family"

3. Grocers

Sharman's Grocers at the junction of West Street with Fitzwilliam Street pictured here in January 1961. The caption reads "An illustration of a self-contained shopping centre, away from mid-city bustle, yet with stores to meet virtually every demand of the housewife and her family" Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The shopping area pictured in January 1965

4. Shopping area

The shopping area pictured in January 1965 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

