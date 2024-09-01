Sheffield retro: 16 nostalgic photos looking back at the Sheffield districts of Greenhill and Lowedges

By Jane Salt
Published 1st Sep 2024, 07:00 BST
Our Retro gallery takes a look back at happenings in the Sheffield districts of Greenhill and Lowedges during the 1990s and noughties.

Take a look and see if you can remember any of these people, places or events

Bomber Graham gets ready to skip in a British Heart Foundation sponsored skip with members of the 60th Sheffield (Greenhill) Brownie Guides, March 31, 1998

1. Ready to skip

Sheffield Homes teamed up with Decent Homes partner Henry Boot Construction to modernise a popular community café in Lowedges, October 25, 2008

2. Café

Neighbours enjoying the Queen's Golden Jubilee party at Sharpe Avenue, Greenhill, June 3, 2002

3. Jubilee

The Lord Mayor, Coun Arthur Dunworth, with pupils during his visit to Greenhill Primary School in April 2008

4. School visit

