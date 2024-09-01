Sheffield retro: 16 nostalgic photos looking back at the Sheffield districts of Greenhill and Lowedges
Published 1st Sep 2024, 07:00 BST
Our Retro gallery takes a look back at happenings in the Sheffield districts of Greenhill and Lowedges during the 1990s and noughties.
Take a look and see if you can remember any of these people, places or events
1. Ready to skip
Bomber Graham gets ready to skip in a British Heart Foundation sponsored skip with members of the 60th Sheffield (Greenhill) Brownie Guides, March 31, 1998 Photo: Barry Richardson
2. Café
Sheffield Homes teamed up with Decent Homes partner Henry Boot Construction to modernise a popular community café in Lowedges, October 25, 2008 Photo: Dean Hodson
3. Jubilee
Neighbours enjoying the Queen's Golden Jubilee party at Sharpe Avenue, Greenhill, June 3, 2002 Photo: Roger Nadal
4. School visit
The Lord Mayor, Coun Arthur Dunworth, with pupils during his visit to Greenhill Primary School in April 2008 Photo: Stuart Hastings
