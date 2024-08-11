Sheffield retro: 16 nostalgic photos looking back at Sheffield in 1990

By Jane Salt
Published 11th Aug 2024, 06:45 GMT
These photos take you on a journey back to all things Sheffield over 30 years ago.

Our photographers have covered many events over the years and captured some great pictures. See if you can spot yourself or family and friends in this great selection we bring you from 1990.

1. Peaceful protest

Young poll tax protestors on the Sheffield Town Hall steps in September 1990 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

2. Teemers

Sheffield teemer George Dalton, left, and sculptor, Robin Bell, with the bronze figures depicting the traditional teeming that were unveiled by Mr Dalton at Meadowhall Shopping Centre, September 7, 1990 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

3. Bassetts

The George Bassett & Co. Ltd. sweet factory pictured on January 24, 1990 Photo: YPN

4. Clean up

Children from Carter Lodge School helping to clean up Birley Spa Pond. Pictured are Daniel Dey, Lee Moat, Paul Woolley, Scott Whitham, Alison Taylor and Carol Beck, March 5, 1990 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

