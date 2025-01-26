These photos look back to a time when traffic ran along Fargate, the Beatles appeared at the Gaumont and there was a Woolworths store in Haymarket.
1. Fargate
Looking down on the Goodwin Fountain, Fargate, Sheffield, August 1965 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Fitzalan Square
The scene in Fitzalan Square, Sheffield, on a Sunday morning, as casual passers-by stop for the Sunday morning papers in the quiet of the city centre, July 18, 1965 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Shops
A night view of the shops on Pinstone, Street, Sheffield, July 1965 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Beatles
The Beatles appeared live at the Gaumont, Barker's Pool, Sheffield, on December 8, 1965 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
