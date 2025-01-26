Sheffield retro: 16 nostalgic photos looking back at Sheffield in 1965, including the Beatles

By Jane Salt
Published 26th Jan 2025, 07:30 BST
Our Retro gallery takes you down memory lane to Sheffield 60 years ago.

These photos look back to a time when traffic ran along Fargate, the Beatles appeared at the Gaumont and there was a Woolworths store in Haymarket.

Looking down on the Goodwin Fountain, Fargate, Sheffield, August 1965

1. Fargate

Looking down on the Goodwin Fountain, Fargate, Sheffield, August 1965 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The scene in Fitzalan Square, Sheffield, on a Sunday morning, as casual passers-by stop for the Sunday morning papers in the quiet of the city centre, July 18, 1965

2. Fitzalan Square

The scene in Fitzalan Square, Sheffield, on a Sunday morning, as casual passers-by stop for the Sunday morning papers in the quiet of the city centre, July 18, 1965 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

A night view of the shops on Pinstone, Street, Sheffield, July 1965

3. Shops

A night view of the shops on Pinstone, Street, Sheffield, July 1965 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The Beatles appeared live at the Gaumont, Barker's Pool, Sheffield, on December 8, 1965

4. Beatles

The Beatles appeared live at the Gaumont, Barker's Pool, Sheffield, on December 8, 1965 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

