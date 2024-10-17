Sheffield retro: 16 nostalgic photos looking back at Sheffield during the early 1980s

By Jane Salt
Published 17th Oct 2024, 06:45 GMT
Retro takes a wander around all things Sheffield more than forty years ago.

We took a scroll through our archives to take you down memory lane and bring you these black and white images of shops, pubs, nightclubs and more, during the early 1980s.

The Army & General Store on the corner of St. Paul's Parade, Sheffield, in 1980

1. Army & General

The Army & General Store on the corner of St. Paul's Parade, Sheffield, in 1980 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Orchard Street, Sheffield, in March 1980. Our picture shows the Museum Pub, the Berni Steak Bar and Sally's Pantry

2. Orchard Street

Orchard Street, Sheffield, in March 1980. Our picture shows the Museum Pub, the Berni Steak Bar and Sally's Pantry Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

An unusual sight today, a row of telephone kiosks near the Town Hall, Sheffield, in April 1982

3. Phone box

An unusual sight today, a row of telephone kiosks near the Town Hall, Sheffield, in April 1982 Photo: Ellen Beardmore

The Top Rank Suite, Pond Street, Sheffield, pictured in 1980

4. Top Rank

The Top Rank Suite, Pond Street, Sheffield, pictured in 1980 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

