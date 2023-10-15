Retro takes a look back at Sheffield school days in the late 1990s.
This retro photo gallery features schools from across Sheffield, including King Edward VII School, Birley Spa School, Chaucer School and Silverdale School.
Children are pictured hard at work but also at play and taking part in school productions, competing on the sports field and helping out with fundraising appeals.
Can you recognise anyone from this colourful gallery of pictures?
1. School play
Pictured, left to right: Celia Hannon, Larissa Pye, Janet Eyre and Emily Hudson in the production of 'Daisy Pulls it Off' at King Edward VII Lower School, February 1999 Photo: Roger Nadal
2. Lord Mayor
The Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Councillor Trevor Bagshaw, and the Lady Mayoress, Mrs Margaret Bagshaw, paid a visit to the newly opened Birley Spa School in September 1999 Photo: Barry Richardson (staff)
3. Classroom
Hard at work at Chaucer School, Sheffield, in December 1998 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
4. Wall hanging
Pupils from All Saints School pictured at the unveiling of an eight-metre wall hanging for the Children's Hospital's new multi-faith centre at the Crucible Theatre where it was to be displayed, June 1999 Photo: Steve Ellis