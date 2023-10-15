News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 16 nostalgic photos looking back at school days in the 90s

Retro takes a look back at Sheffield school days in the late 1990s.
By Jane Salt
Published 15th Oct 2023, 04:45 BST

This retro photo gallery features schools from across Sheffield, including King Edward VII School, Birley Spa School, Chaucer School and Silverdale School.

Children are pictured hard at work but also at play and taking part in school productions, competing on the sports field and helping out with fundraising appeals.

Can you recognise anyone from this colourful gallery of pictures?

Pictured, left to right: Celia Hannon, Larissa Pye, Janet Eyre and Emily Hudson in the production of 'Daisy Pulls it Off' at King Edward VII Lower School, February 1999

1. School play

Pictured, left to right: Celia Hannon, Larissa Pye, Janet Eyre and Emily Hudson in the production of 'Daisy Pulls it Off' at King Edward VII Lower School, February 1999 Photo: Roger Nadal

The Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Councillor Trevor Bagshaw, and the Lady Mayoress, Mrs Margaret Bagshaw, paid a visit to the newly opened Birley Spa School in September 1999

2. Lord Mayor

The Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Councillor Trevor Bagshaw, and the Lady Mayoress, Mrs Margaret Bagshaw, paid a visit to the newly opened Birley Spa School in September 1999 Photo: Barry Richardson (staff)

Hard at work at Chaucer School, Sheffield, in December 1998

3. Classroom

Hard at work at Chaucer School, Sheffield, in December 1998 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Pupils from All Saints School pictured at the unveiling of an eight-metre wall hanging for the Children's Hospital's new multi-faith centre at the Crucible Theatre where it was to be displayed, June 1999

4. Wall hanging

Pupils from All Saints School pictured at the unveiling of an eight-metre wall hanging for the Children's Hospital's new multi-faith centre at the Crucible Theatre where it was to be displayed, June 1999 Photo: Steve Ellis

