Sheffield retro: 16 nostalgic photos looking back at school days in the 1990s

By Jane Salt
Published 20th May 2024, 06:00 BST
Our colourful gallery of photographs takes a look back at school days in Sheffield during the 1990s.

Can you recognise anyone you know?

Sheffield Wednesday's Ryan Jones (left) and Ian Knight (right) pictured with pupils from the Greengate Lane Primary School, High Green, Sheffield, after a coaching session, December 9, 1996

1. Greengate

Sheffield Wednesday's Ryan Jones (left) and Ian Knight (right) pictured with pupils from the Greengate Lane Primary School, High Green, Sheffield, after a coaching session, December 9, 1996 Photo: Barry Richardson

Children at Wybourn Primary school, December 3, 1999

2. Wybourn

Children at Wybourn Primary school, December 3, 1999 Photo: Stuart Hastings

Hazel Bryant prepares to set off with some of the pupils of Westways Primary School, Crookes, September 23, 1998

3. Human bus

Hazel Bryant prepares to set off with some of the pupils of Westways Primary School, Crookes, September 23, 1998 Photo: Barry Richardson

Pupils from Totley Primary School with head teacher Martin Bierton at one of the wildlife nature trail points in the school grounds on Sunnyvale Road, Totley. Left to right are, Alex Cooper, 9, Helen Aspinall, 9, Natalie Booth, 9, Lauren Bartolomew, 9 and Emma Goodliffe, 8, July 13, 1999

4. Nature trail

Pupils from Totley Primary School with head teacher Martin Bierton at one of the wildlife nature trail points in the school grounds on Sunnyvale Road, Totley. Left to right are, Alex Cooper, 9, Helen Aspinall, 9, Natalie Booth, 9, Lauren Bartolomew, 9 and Emma Goodliffe, 8, July 13, 1999 Photo: Andrew Partridge (staff)

