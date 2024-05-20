Can you recognise anyone you know?
1. Greengate
Sheffield Wednesday's Ryan Jones (left) and Ian Knight (right) pictured with pupils from the Greengate Lane Primary School, High Green, Sheffield, after a coaching session, December 9, 1996 Photo: Barry Richardson
2. Wybourn
Children at Wybourn Primary school, December 3, 1999 Photo: Stuart Hastings
3. Human bus
Hazel Bryant prepares to set off with some of the pupils of Westways Primary School, Crookes, September 23, 1998 Photo: Barry Richardson
4. Nature trail
Pupils from Totley Primary School with head teacher Martin Bierton at one of the wildlife nature trail points in the school grounds on Sunnyvale Road, Totley. Left to right are, Alex Cooper, 9, Helen Aspinall, 9, Natalie Booth, 9, Lauren Bartolomew, 9 and Emma Goodliffe, 8, July 13, 1999 Photo: Andrew Partridge (staff)