Do you have memories of living in any of the buildings featured?
1. Jordanthorpe
This heap of rubble was the Ramsey Block on the Jordanthorpe estate, Sheffield, one of two towerblocks that was demolished. The Chantrey block can be seen in the background, October 2001Photo: Gerard Binks
2. Claywood
Going slowly... the giant 150 ton super-long-reach machine starting to demolish Claywood flats three tower blocks which overlooked Sheffield's city centre, July 19, 2004Photo: Chris Lawton
3. Gleadless Town End
Pictured outside her home on Crossland Drive, Gleadless Town End, Sheffield, is Shirley Streets. She is last tenant of the blocks of maisonettes due to be demolished. She is seen with work on demolition going on in the background, March 2004Photo: Mike Waistell
4. Hyde Park
Onlookers watch as a wing is demolished at Hyde Park Flats, March 2, 1992Photo: Sheffield Newspapers