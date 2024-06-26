Sheffield retro: 16 nostalgic photos looking back at lost homes around the city

By Jane Salt
Published 26th Jun 2024, 06:00 BST
We’re taking a look back at just some of the flats and houses demolished in Sheffield over the years.

Do you have memories of living in any of the buildings featured?

This heap of rubble was the Ramsey Block on the Jordanthorpe estate, Sheffield, one of two towerblocks that was demolished. The Chantrey block can be seen in the background, October 2001

1. Jordanthorpe

This heap of rubble was the Ramsey Block on the Jordanthorpe estate, Sheffield, one of two towerblocks that was demolished. The Chantrey block can be seen in the background, October 2001Photo: Gerard Binks

Going slowly... the giant 150 ton super-long-reach machine starting to demolish Claywood flats three tower blocks which overlooked Sheffield's city centre, July 19, 2004

2. Claywood

Going slowly... the giant 150 ton super-long-reach machine starting to demolish Claywood flats three tower blocks which overlooked Sheffield's city centre, July 19, 2004Photo: Chris Lawton

Pictured outside her home on Crossland Drive, Gleadless Town End, Sheffield, is Shirley Streets. She is last tenant of the blocks of maisonettes due to be demolished. She is seen with work on demolition going on in the background, March 2004

3. Gleadless Town End

Pictured outside her home on Crossland Drive, Gleadless Town End, Sheffield, is Shirley Streets. She is last tenant of the blocks of maisonettes due to be demolished. She is seen with work on demolition going on in the background, March 2004Photo: Mike Waistell

Onlookers watch as a wing is demolished at Hyde Park Flats, March 2, 1992

4. Hyde Park

Onlookers watch as a wing is demolished at Hyde Park Flats, March 2, 1992Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

