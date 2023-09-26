News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 16 nostalgic photos looking back at High Storrs School

These photos look back at the life and times of Sheffield’s High Storrs School pupils in the 90s and early noughties
By Jane Salt
Published 26th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

Are you among the pupils pictured in this retro photo gallery or can you recognise anyone you know?

Pupils from High Storrs School pictured recording their own CD with producer Mark Neal (left), February 6, 2002

1. Recording

Pupils from High Storrs School pictured recording their own CD with producer Mark Neal (left), February 6, 2002 Photo: Steve Ellis

US master Don Lucas pictured with young trombonists at a trombone masterclass at High Storrs School. Pictured left to right: Emily Fawcett, Craig Wolstenhome, Julian Hepple, Joel Jackson, Mark Biggins and Rowan Thompson, June 15, 2000

2. Masterclass

US master Don Lucas pictured with young trombonists at a trombone masterclass at High Storrs School. Pictured left to right: Emily Fawcett, Craig Wolstenhome, Julian Hepple, Joel Jackson, Mark Biggins and Rowan Thompson, June 15, 2000 Photo: Roger Nadal

Pictured is High Storrs pupil Ashley Bolton (13) talking to German friends on the internet via a camera mounted on top of the screen, March 1998

3. Internet

Pictured is High Storrs pupil Ashley Bolton (13) talking to German friends on the internet via a camera mounted on top of the screen, March 1998 Photo: Paul Chappells

High Storrs pupils studying food and catering are seen in their new uniforms sponsored by Slammers restaurant. Seen is Cary Brown from Slammers with pupils, left to right, Dale Lloyd, Emma Brown, David Dickinson, Hannah Gregory, Danielle Madden, Natalie Simpson, and Jade Bletcher, July 3, 2003

4. Catering

High Storrs pupils studying food and catering are seen in their new uniforms sponsored by Slammers restaurant. Seen is Cary Brown from Slammers with pupils, left to right, Dale Lloyd, Emma Brown, David Dickinson, Hannah Gregory, Danielle Madden, Natalie Simpson, and Jade Bletcher, July 3, 2003 Photo: Mike Waistell

