Our gallery of photographs takes a look back at life in and around Sheffield during February in years gone by.
From the 1940s to the 2000s, do these photos bring back memories for you?
1. Winter of 47
Concord Park is blanketed in snow in February 1947 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. School photo
Sharrow Lane School, Sheffield, Senior 4, February 1952. Submitted by Donald Stevenson Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. After the gale
Sheffield hurricane damage, February 16, 1962 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Allsorts
A general view as liquorice allsort cubes come along the conveyor belt for sorting at George Bassett & Company, February 3, 1972 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers