Sheffield retro: 16 nostalgic photos looking back at February in Sheffield through the decades

By Jane Salt
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 06:45 BST
Today we’re looking back at Sheffield in February through the decades.

Our gallery of photographs takes a look back at life in and around Sheffield during February in years gone by.

From the 1940s to the 2000s, do these photos bring back memories for you?

Concord Park is blanketed in snow in February 1947

1. Winter of 47

Concord Park is blanketed in snow in February 1947 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Sharrow Lane School, Sheffield, Senior 4, February 1952. Submitted by Donald Stevenson

2. School photo

Sharrow Lane School, Sheffield, Senior 4, February 1952. Submitted by Donald Stevenson Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Sheffield hurricane damage, February 16, 1962

3. After the gale

Sheffield hurricane damage, February 16, 1962 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

A general view as liquorice allsort cubes come along the conveyor belt for sorting at George Bassett & Company, February 3, 1972

4. Allsorts

A general view as liquorice allsort cubes come along the conveyor belt for sorting at George Bassett & Company, February 3, 1972 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

