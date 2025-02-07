Sheffield retro: 16 nostalgic photos looking back at city's primary schools in the 1990s

By Jane Salt
Published 7th Feb 2025, 06:45 BST
Our Retro gallery today takes a look back at Sheffield’s infant and primary school pupils in the 1990s.

Take a look and you might be able to spot yourself or someone you know

Happy pupils at Abbeydale Primary School, Glen Road, Sheffield, as they celebrate their school's education zone bid, March 10, 1999

1. Celebration

Happy pupils at Abbeydale Primary School, Glen Road, Sheffield, as they celebrate their school's education zone bid, March 10, 1999 Photo: Barry Richardson

Photo Sales
Pupils at Bluestones Primary School, Park Grange Drive, Norfolk Park, Sheffield, started the litter blitz on Norfolk Park by cleaning their own school ground. There's bags more where that came from. Clockwise from bottom left, Joe McDonald, Lee Cowley, Dean Casson, Natasha Brown, Adam Secker, Tommy Lee Holt and Matthew Slater, March 18, 1999

2. Litter blitz

Pupils at Bluestones Primary School, Park Grange Drive, Norfolk Park, Sheffield, started the litter blitz on Norfolk Park by cleaning their own school ground. There's bags more where that came from. Clockwise from bottom left, Joe McDonald, Lee Cowley, Dean Casson, Natasha Brown, Adam Secker, Tommy Lee Holt and Matthew Slater, March 18, 1999 Photo: Andrew Partridge

Photo Sales
Pupils at Dore Infants School, April 24, 1998

3. First year

Pupils at Dore Infants School, April 24, 1998 Photo: Geoff Tyrer

Photo Sales
Mrs Tidmarsh and her very smart class at Grenoside Primary School, September 19, 1997

4. Primary

Mrs Tidmarsh and her very smart class at Grenoside Primary School, September 19, 1997 Photo: Sharron Bennett

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice