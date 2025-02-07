Take a look and you might be able to spot yourself or someone you know
1. Celebration
Happy pupils at Abbeydale Primary School, Glen Road, Sheffield, as they celebrate their school's education zone bid, March 10, 1999 Photo: Barry Richardson
2. Litter blitz
Pupils at Bluestones Primary School, Park Grange Drive, Norfolk Park, Sheffield, started the litter blitz on Norfolk Park by cleaning their own school ground. There's bags more where that came from. Clockwise from bottom left, Joe McDonald, Lee Cowley, Dean Casson, Natasha Brown, Adam Secker, Tommy Lee Holt and Matthew Slater, March 18, 1999 Photo: Andrew Partridge
3. First year
Pupils at Dore Infants School, April 24, 1998 Photo: Geoff Tyrer
4. Primary
Mrs Tidmarsh and her very smart class at Grenoside Primary School, September 19, 1997 Photo: Sharron Bennett