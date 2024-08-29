Sheffield retro: 16 nostalgic photos looking back at 1996
Published 29th Aug 2024, 07:00 BST
A search of our archives brings you these pictures of happenings in Sheffield in 1996
Famous faces, lost pubs, a huge fish and more feature in this colourful gallery of photographs from 1996.
Can you recognise anyone you know?
1. New book
Sheffield's own artist Pete McKee pictured at Ponds Forge with a copy of his new book, November 11, 1996 Photo: Roger Nadal
2. Autograph hunters
Pictured at the Sheffield Cathedral, where animator Nick Park, creator of Wallace & Gromit, is seen signing autographs, July 12, 1996 Photo: Waistell
3. Def Leppard
Def Leppard play an acoustic set at the Virgin Megastore, Sheffield, November 12, 1996 Photo: Dean Atkins
4. What a fish!
Vito Ciaraolo, Peter Mann and Peter Draycott with the 119 lb swordfish caught at Newlyn, Cornwall, which will be served up at Vitos Restaurant in South Road, Walkley, August 8, 1996 Photo: Dean Atkins
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.