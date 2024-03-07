So, we’ve delved into our archives to find this colourful gallery of photos taking a look back at local children enjoying school in the 1990s.
School productions, a fashion show, netball champions and much more are featured in our retro gallery.
Can you see yourself or anyone you know?
Enjoy taking a trip down memory lane.
1. Mansel
Dorothy Bell, retiring headteacher of Mansel Primary, is pictured with some of the pupils from the school, July 1996 Photo: Barry Richardson
2. Elizabethan dance
Pictured at Ballifield Primary School, Handsworth Grange Road, Sheffield, where pupils are seen performing an Elizabethan dance under the director of dance, Sarah Armitage, May 13, 1997 Photo: Waistell staff
3. An apple a day...
It's Apple Day at Ecclesfield Primary School and seen tucking into a variety of apples are Matthew Monfrede, Katy Herne, Jessica Johnson and Daniel Tuxford, October 21, 1997 Photo: Barry Richardson
4. Netball champs
Sheffield Girls High School netball under-13 Sheffield champions: Alicia Pullan, Eve Crawshaw, Hannah Thomas, Hannah Garnett, Francesca Nicholson, Stephanie Dalton, Michelle Daniel, Michelle Petryshyn and Elizabeth Stockley, February 1997 Photo: Paul Chappells