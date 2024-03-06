Sheffield retro: 16 nostalgic black and white photos of life on London Road over the years

Our gallery of black and white pictures takes a look back along London Road over the years.
By Jane Salt
Published 6th Mar 2024, 05:00 GMT

How many of these shops, pubs, restaurants and people can you remember?

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

Enjoy taking a trip down memory lane!

A look along London Road, Sheffield, in 1970, with the high rise flats in the background

1. Flats

A look along London Road, Sheffield, in 1970, with the high rise flats in the background Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
A view along London Road, Sheffield, with the Dan Bradbury motor cycle shop on the left, 1958

2. Dan's

A view along London Road, Sheffield, with the Dan Bradbury motor cycle shop on the left, 1958 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
London Road between Hill Street and John Street in the 1950s

3. 1950s

London Road between Hill Street and John Street in the 1950s Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
The London Road/John Street/Hill Street area of Sheffield pictured in 1975

4. 1975

The London Road/John Street/Hill Street area of Sheffield pictured in 1975 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldLondon Road