It was the decade that saw Elizabeth II become Queen, Winston Churchill was Prime Minister and record numbers of babies were born in what would be known as the 50s baby boom. Can you remember any of these people, places or events?
1. Off on a trip
Mrs Kathleen Taylor loads up her coach with Sheffield youngsters between the ages of five and thirteen before starting off on an outing to Windsor in 1955 Photo: Getty Images
2. Bridge over the canal
The mild spell of weather has helped the Corporation Engineers with their job of rebuilding the bridge over the canal at the bottom of Staniforth Road. Half of the bridge is completed and two months more should see the job finished. Picture shows a gang of workmen hard at work laying a stretch of reinforced concrete and helping to get the section completed before rain or frost arrives. The job must be done in one piece as it cannot be jointed, January 21, 1954 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Summer flood
The flooded houses in Surbiton Street, near Broughton Lane, Sheffield, August 20, 1954 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Stuck in the snow
Sheffield AA patrolman J. Atkins of Stannington, received a call on his vehicle's radio telephone giving information of an AA member in difficulties in the snow, January, 1955 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
