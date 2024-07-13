Sheffield retro: 16 nostalgic black and white photos looking back at the 1950s

By Jane Salt
Published 13th Jul 2024, 07:00 BST
These time warp photos offer a glimpse into life in Sheffield in the 1950s and are bound to transport you back in time.

It was the decade that saw Elizabeth II become Queen, Winston Churchill was Prime Minister and record numbers of babies were born in what would be known as the 50s baby boom. Can you remember any of these people, places or events?

1. Off on a trip

2. Bridge over the canal

3. Summer flood

4. Stuck in the snow

