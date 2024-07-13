2 . Bridge over the canal

The mild spell of weather has helped the Corporation Engineers with their job of rebuilding the bridge over the canal at the bottom of Staniforth Road. Half of the bridge is completed and two months more should see the job finished. Picture shows a gang of workmen hard at work laying a stretch of reinforced concrete and helping to get the section completed before rain or frost arrives. The job must be done in one piece as it cannot be jointed, January 21, 1954 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers