Sheffield retro: 16 memorable photos looking back at Comic Relief fun through the years

The red nose is back for 2024 helping to tackle poverty here in the UK and across the world
By Jane Salt
Published 15th Mar 2024, 04:00 GMT

Our Retro gallery takes a look back at the people of Sheffield doing something funny for money through the years as part of Comic Relief. Can you see yourself or anyone you know?

PC Barry Neal with Sue Pont join in the Comic Relief fun in 1988

1. I think I nose you!

PC Barry Neal with Sue Pont join in the Comic Relief fun in 1988 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Firefighter Mike Hurst gives a lift to Coral Smith of Oxfam outside the Town Hall, Sheffield, for Comic Relief 1988

2. Fireman's lift

Firefighter Mike Hurst gives a lift to Coral Smith of Oxfam outside the Town Hall, Sheffield, for Comic Relief 1988 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Tucking into baked beans for Comic Relief is Alan Law, pictured on the Moor, Sheffield, March 10, 1989

3. Baked bean challenge

Tucking into baked beans for Comic Relief is Alan Law, pictured on the Moor, Sheffield, March 10, 1989 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Locals from the Old Blue Bell sweep Fargate with toothbrushes for Comic Relief 1989

4. Toothbrush antics

Locals from the Old Blue Bell sweep Fargate with toothbrushes for Comic Relief 1989 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield