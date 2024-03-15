Our Retro gallery takes a look back at the people of Sheffield doing something funny for money through the years as part of Comic Relief. Can you see yourself or anyone you know?
1. I think I nose you!
PC Barry Neal with Sue Pont join in the Comic Relief fun in 1988 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Fireman's lift
Firefighter Mike Hurst gives a lift to Coral Smith of Oxfam outside the Town Hall, Sheffield, for Comic Relief 1988 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Baked bean challenge
Tucking into baked beans for Comic Relief is Alan Law, pictured on the Moor, Sheffield, March 10, 1989 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Toothbrush antics
Locals from the Old Blue Bell sweep Fargate with toothbrushes for Comic Relief 1989 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers