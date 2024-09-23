Our photos include picturesque scenes of the park, volunteers at work, sponsored walks, children’s activities and more. Do you have happy memories of enjoying time in Hillsborough Park?
A stroll through Hillsborough Park and boating on the lake in the early 1900s Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
One of the paths into Hillsborough Park is arched by a bower of cherry blossom from the Middlewood Road end, May 17, 1979 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
Bill Dean, the winner of the Star Walk, strides home with ease at the Hillsborough Park winning post, May 27, 1980 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
Pictured at the Hillsborough Park running track, where the Sheffield Boxing Centre organised a sponsored run for Children in Need. Seen is Bomber Graham as he gets set for the run, November 1996 Photo: Waistell staff
