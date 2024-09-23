Sheffield retro: 16 glorious photos looking back over time at Hillsborough Park

A search of our archives brings you these photos of happy times in Sheffield’s Hillsborough Park through the decades.

Our photos include picturesque scenes of the park, volunteers at work, sponsored walks, children’s activities and more. Do you have happy memories of enjoying time in Hillsborough Park?

A stroll through Hillsborough Park and boating on the lake in the early 1900s

A stroll through Hillsborough Park and boating on the lake in the early 1900s Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

One of the paths into Hillsborough Park is arched by a bower of cherry blossom from the Middlewood Road end, May 17, 1979

One of the paths into Hillsborough Park is arched by a bower of cherry blossom from the Middlewood Road end, May 17, 1979 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Bill Dean, the winner of the Star Walk, strides home with ease at the Hillsborough Park winning post, May 27, 1980

Bill Dean, the winner of the Star Walk, strides home with ease at the Hillsborough Park winning post, May 27, 1980 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Pictured at the Hillsborough Park running track, where the Sheffield Boxing Centre organised a sponsored run for Children in Need. Seen is Bomber Graham as he gets set for the run, November 1996

Pictured at the Hillsborough Park running track, where the Sheffield Boxing Centre organised a sponsored run for Children in Need. Seen is Bomber Graham as he gets set for the run, November 1996 Photo: Waistell staff

