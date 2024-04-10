Sheffield retro: 16 fascinating photos looking back at Sheffield's pubs over the years

Our gallery of photographs takes a look back at Sheffield’s pubs and some of their landlords and landladies over the years.
By Jane Salt
Published 10th Apr 2024, 05:00 BST

How many do you remember?

The Old Cart and Horses pub at Wortley Road, High Green, pictured in May 1993

1. Cart & Horses

The Old Cart and Horses pub at Wortley Road, High Green, pictured in May 1993 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Piggy the pig enjoying a birthday beer with pub landlord Abner Boldcock at the Prince of Wales pub, Derbyshire Lane, Norton Lees, October 1999

2. Birthday beer

Piggy the pig enjoying a birthday beer with pub landlord Abner Boldcock at the Prince of Wales pub, Derbyshire Lane, Norton Lees, October 1999 Photo: Andrew Partridge

The Barrow House Hotel, Wincobank, Sheffield, March 4, 1995

3. Barrow

The Barrow House Hotel, Wincobank, Sheffield, March 4, 1995 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Landlord Danny Gourley of the Brunswick Hotel, Tilford Road, Woodhouse, May 1, 1996

4. Brunswick

Landlord Danny Gourley of the Brunswick Hotel, Tilford Road, Woodhouse, May 1, 1996 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

