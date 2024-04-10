1. Cart & Horses
The Old Cart and Horses pub at Wortley Road, High Green, pictured in May 1993 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Birthday beer
Piggy the pig enjoying a birthday beer with pub landlord Abner Boldcock at the Prince of Wales pub, Derbyshire Lane, Norton Lees, October 1999 Photo: Andrew Partridge
3. Barrow
The Barrow House Hotel, Wincobank, Sheffield, March 4, 1995 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Brunswick
Landlord Danny Gourley of the Brunswick Hotel, Tilford Road, Woodhouse, May 1, 1996 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers