A search of our archives brings you these 16 fascinating pictures of Sheffield in 1984.
Can you remember some of these places, people and events?
1. Re-opening
Re-opening of the Arbouthorne Hotel, by Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday players with from left, Mel Sterland, Gary Shelton, Josie and Tery Fisher (landlord and landlady) Charlie Williamson and Russell Black, December 1984
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
2. Cinema fire
A devastating fire at the Classic Cinema in Fitzalan Square, Sheffield, took place on February 15, 1984
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Aftermath
The ruined facade of the Classic Cinema, Fitzalan Square, after the fire in February 1984
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Scargill
Arthur Scargill, president of the National Union of Mineworkers, arrives to a welcome at the NUM Executive meeting at the Sheffield City Hall during the miners strike, November 5, 1984
Photo: Dennis Lound staff