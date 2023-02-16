News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sheffield retro: 16 fascinating photos looking back at city in 1984

A search of our archives brings you these 16 fascinating pictures of Sheffield in 1984.

By Jane Salt
1 hour ago

Can you remember some of these places, people and events?

1. Re-opening

Re-opening of the Arbouthorne Hotel, by Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday players with from left, Mel Sterland, Gary Shelton, Josie and Tery Fisher (landlord and landlady) Charlie Williamson and Russell Black, December 1984

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales

2. Cinema fire

A devastating fire at the Classic Cinema in Fitzalan Square, Sheffield, took place on February 15, 1984

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales

3. Aftermath

The ruined facade of the Classic Cinema, Fitzalan Square, after the fire in February 1984

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales

4. Scargill

Arthur Scargill, president of the National Union of Mineworkers, arrives to a welcome at the NUM Executive meeting at the Sheffield City Hall during the miners strike, November 5, 1984

Photo: Dennis Lound staff

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Sheffield