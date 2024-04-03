These images show some of the buildings and areas of Sheffield city centre as they used to look, mostly now demolished or changed beyond recognition. How many can you remember?
1. Arcade
The quaint but now demolished Cambridge Arcade which ran from Pinstone Street through to Union Street, Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Market hall
The Norfolk Market Hall, Haymarket, opened on Christmas Eve 1851 and closed in 1959. It was built on the site of the famous old Tontine Inn (1785-1849). From right to left the shops are G.E. Inman, pastry cooks, Tyler's, bootmakers, Bunneys (Hosiery) Ltd., drapers, and the popular tobacconists, Tyler and Co. on the corner with Exchange Street, Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Corn Exchange
General view of the old Sheffield Corn Exchange, Sheaf Street, showing the Park Hill redevelopment flats in the background and part of the wholesale fruit market, July 1959. The Corn Exchange was built in the 1880s but was severely damaged by fire in 1947 and demolished in 1962. An end to one of the city's most handsome buildings. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Car park
In the foreground is a temporary car park on the site of the old Corn Exchange, Sheffield, October 1963. The Corn Exchange was severely damaged by fire in 1947 and demolished in 1962 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers