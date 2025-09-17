School teams, works teams and district teams are all included in our.
Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?
1. Tinsley Wire
Tinsley Wire FC in 1970. Photo submitted by Mrs V Nixon Photo: Submitted
2. All Saints
The All Saints School football team in 1982 Photo: Submitted
3. Ladies football
Sheffield Ladies football team who won the Nottingham Ladies League Cup Final on July 3, 1982. Left to right, back row, Marcia Hague, Myra Stockdale, Sandra Carder, Jean Bradshaw, Pauline Stones, Kay Clapham. Front row: Karen Briggs, Vicky McSloy, Karen Wood, Joanne Broadhurst, Beverley Day and Janet Davies Photo: Roger Nadal
4. Charity Shield
Arbourthorne Community FC were the Tinsley Charity Shield winners in 1971 Photo: Submitted