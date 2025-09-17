Members of the Sheffield Throstles FC U13, U14 and U15 teams pictured at Bramall Lane before leaving for Germany on February 20, 1988placeholder image
Sheffield retro: 16 fantastic throwback photos looking back at old football teams

By Jane Salt
Published 17th Sep 2025, 05:00 BST
These nostalgic photos take a look back at the region’s local football teams from the 1950s to the 1980s.

School teams, works teams and district teams are all included in our.

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

Tinsley Wire FC in 1970. Photo submitted by Mrs V Nixon

1. Tinsley Wire

Tinsley Wire FC in 1970. Photo submitted by Mrs V Nixon Photo: Submitted

The All Saints School football team in 1982

2. All Saints

The All Saints School football team in 1982 Photo: Submitted

Sheffield Ladies football team who won the Nottingham Ladies League Cup Final on July 3, 1982. Left to right, back row, Marcia Hague, Myra Stockdale, Sandra Carder, Jean Bradshaw, Pauline Stones, Kay Clapham. Front row: Karen Briggs, Vicky McSloy, Karen Wood, Joanne Broadhurst, Beverley Day and Janet Davies

3. Ladies football

Sheffield Ladies football team who won the Nottingham Ladies League Cup Final on July 3, 1982. Left to right, back row, Marcia Hague, Myra Stockdale, Sandra Carder, Jean Bradshaw, Pauline Stones, Kay Clapham. Front row: Karen Briggs, Vicky McSloy, Karen Wood, Joanne Broadhurst, Beverley Day and Janet Davies Photo: Roger Nadal

Arbourthorne Community FC were the Tinsley Charity Shield winners in 1971

4. Charity Shield

Arbourthorne Community FC were the Tinsley Charity Shield winners in 1971 Photo: Submitted

