Shoppers in the 'hole in the road' Castle Square subway, with the Peter Robinson fashion store and C&A visible in the background

Sheffield retro: 16 black and white photos to bring back memories of once-familiar sights in Sheffield

By Jane Salt
Published 12th May 2025, 06:00 BST
Thes 16 photos show the sights you sadly no longer see on the streets of Sheffield anymore.

Ou gallery takes a look back over the years at activities, shops, transport and more that were once a part of our daily lives.

How many can you remember?

The now demolished Athol Hotel, 9 Charles Street, Sheffield, pictured here in the 1960s

1. Hotel

The now demolished Athol Hotel, 9 Charles Street, Sheffield, pictured here in the 1960s Photo: Submitted

The new Cole Brothers store in Barker's Pool, Sheffield, opened in the 1960s

2. New store

The new Cole Brothers store in Barker's Pool, Sheffield, opened in the 1960s Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

A thing of the past, public toilets at the junction of Queen's Road with London Road in 1988

3. Public loo

A thing of the past, public toilets at the junction of Queen's Road with London Road in 1988 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Whitsuntide parades were once a familiar sight on the streets of Sheffield when Churches, organisations and May Queens joined together to march to local parks for the annual Whit sing. Here the parade is heading for Meersbrook Park in 1971

4. Whit Parade

Whitsuntide parades were once a familiar sight on the streets of Sheffield when Churches, organisations and May Queens joined together to march to local parks for the annual Whit sing. Here the parade is heading for Meersbrook Park in 1971 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

