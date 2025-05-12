Ou gallery takes a look back over the years at activities, shops, transport and more that were once a part of our daily lives.
How many can you remember?
1. Hotel
The now demolished Athol Hotel, 9 Charles Street, Sheffield, pictured here in the 1960s Photo: Submitted
2. New store
The new Cole Brothers store in Barker's Pool, Sheffield, opened in the 1960s Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Public loo
A thing of the past, public toilets at the junction of Queen's Road with London Road in 1988 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Whit Parade
Whitsuntide parades were once a familiar sight on the streets of Sheffield when Churches, organisations and May Queens joined together to march to local parks for the annual Whit sing. Here the parade is heading for Meersbrook Park in 1971 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers