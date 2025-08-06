A charity cricket match, one of the last bendy buses to operate in the city, a lottery win and a revamped Marks and Spencer’s are just some of the photos featured in our Retro gallery. Can you remember any of these people, places or events?
Enjoy this trip down memory lane.
1. Charity push
A group of fire service recruits from the Fire Brigade training centre, Beaver Hill Road, started their charity push of the old wheel escape ladder to Meadowhall, a distance of 10 kilometers on August 1, 1998. Cash raised is going to the Fire Service Benevolent Fund Photo: Waistell
2. Lottery win
Pictured celebrating their National Lottery win on a Mainline bus are a six strong syndicate from the Sheffield Transport Sports and Social Club at Meadowhead. Pictured are Filip Carpino, Graham Sanderson, Joe Angell, Derek Moore, David Bingham and Jack Whitehead on August 17, 1998 Photo: Steve Ellis
3. Revamped M & S
Rebecca Tylec (14) left, and 5 year old Amy Cooper, right, were helped by Yeoman Warder Joe David as they cut the ribbon to open the newly revamped Marks and Spencer store on Fargate, Sheffield, on August 23, 1999 Photo: Stuart Hastings
4. Funday
The National Blood Service held a funday on The Moor, Sheffield, on August 21, 1999. Seen is mascot Billy Blooddrop with helpers who were supported by Brendan Ingle and boxers Johnny Nelson, Dave Coldwell, and Darren Sutherland Photo: Waistell
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.