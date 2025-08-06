The teams line up, with Herol Graham, opening batsmen Robert Buckle (left) and Darren Wesley, for a charity cricket match at Frecheville Cricket Club on August 28, 1997placeholder image
The teams line up, with Herol Graham, opening batsmen Robert Buckle (left) and Darren Wesley, for a charity cricket match at Frecheville Cricket Club on August 28, 1997

Sheffield retro: 15 'step back in time' photos to transport you back to summers in Sheffield in the 1990s

By Jane Salt
Published 6th Aug 2025, 12:44 BST
Our gallery of photos take you back to fun in Sheffield during the month of August in the late 1990s.

A charity cricket match, one of the last bendy buses to operate in the city, a lottery win and a revamped Marks and Spencer’s are just some of the photos featured in our Retro gallery. Can you remember any of these people, places or events?

Enjoy this trip down memory lane.

A group of fire service recruits from the Fire Brigade training centre, Beaver Hill Road, started their charity push of the old wheel escape ladder to Meadowhall, a distance of 10 kilometers on August 1, 1998. Cash raised is going to the Fire Service Benevolent Fund

1. Charity push

A group of fire service recruits from the Fire Brigade training centre, Beaver Hill Road, started their charity push of the old wheel escape ladder to Meadowhall, a distance of 10 kilometers on August 1, 1998. Cash raised is going to the Fire Service Benevolent Fund Photo: Waistell

Pictured celebrating their National Lottery win on a Mainline bus are a six strong syndicate from the Sheffield Transport Sports and Social Club at Meadowhead. Pictured are Filip Carpino, Graham Sanderson, Joe Angell, Derek Moore, David Bingham and Jack Whitehead on August 17, 1998

2. Lottery win

Pictured celebrating their National Lottery win on a Mainline bus are a six strong syndicate from the Sheffield Transport Sports and Social Club at Meadowhead. Pictured are Filip Carpino, Graham Sanderson, Joe Angell, Derek Moore, David Bingham and Jack Whitehead on August 17, 1998 Photo: Steve Ellis

Rebecca Tylec (14) left, and 5 year old Amy Cooper, right, were helped by Yeoman Warder Joe David as they cut the ribbon to open the newly revamped Marks and Spencer store on Fargate, Sheffield, on August 23, 1999

3. Revamped M & S

Rebecca Tylec (14) left, and 5 year old Amy Cooper, right, were helped by Yeoman Warder Joe David as they cut the ribbon to open the newly revamped Marks and Spencer store on Fargate, Sheffield, on August 23, 1999 Photo: Stuart Hastings

The National Blood Service held a funday on The Moor, Sheffield, on August 21, 1999. Seen is mascot Billy Blooddrop with helpers who were supported by Brendan Ingle and boxers Johnny Nelson, Dave Coldwell, and Darren Sutherland

4. Funday

The National Blood Service held a funday on The Moor, Sheffield, on August 21, 1999. Seen is mascot Billy Blooddrop with helpers who were supported by Brendan Ingle and boxers Johnny Nelson, Dave Coldwell, and Darren Sutherland Photo: Waistell

