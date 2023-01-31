News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 15 pictures to transport you back to 1994

Here we are taking you back in time to 1994.

By Jane Salt
42 minutes ago

Do these images bring back good memories?

1. In training

Sheffield actor and film star Sean Bean pictured training with Sheffield United... December 1994

Photo: Barry Richardson staff

2. Back to his roots

Peter Stringfellow with his Aston Martin pictured outside his old family home, 46 Andover Street, Sheffield, October 1994

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

3. Results

Students of Norton College, Sheffield, pictured with their A-level results, August 1994

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

4. Strike

An official picket pictured outside the Town Hall during the final days of the long running Keeton's strike, March 12, 1994

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

