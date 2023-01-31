Here we are taking you back in time to 1994.
Do these images bring back good memories?
1. In training
Sheffield actor and film star Sean Bean pictured training with Sheffield United... December 1994
Photo: Barry Richardson staff
2. Back to his roots
Peter Stringfellow with his Aston Martin pictured outside his old family home, 46 Andover Street, Sheffield, October 1994
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Results
Students of Norton College, Sheffield, pictured with their A-level results, August 1994
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Strike
An official picket pictured outside the Town Hall during the final days of the long running Keeton's strike, March 12, 1994
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers