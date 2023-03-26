News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 15 pictures to take you right back 1994

Here we are taking you back in time to almost three decades ago to 1994.

By Lee Peace
Published 26th Mar 2023, 04:45 BST

Do these images bring back good memories?

Students of Norton College, Sheffield, pictured with their A-level results, August 1994

1. Results

Students of Norton College, Sheffield, pictured with their A-level results, August 1994 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Peter Stringfellow with his Aston Martin pictured outside his old family home, 46 Andover Street, Sheffield, October 1994

2. Back to his roots

Peter Stringfellow with his Aston Martin pictured outside his old family home, 46 Andover Street, Sheffield, October 1994 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

An official picket pictured outside the Town Hall during the final days of the long running Keeton's strike, March 12, 1994

3. Strike

An official picket pictured outside the Town Hall during the final days of the long running Keeton's strike, March 12, 1994 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Sheffield actor and film star Sean Bean pictured training with Sheffield United... December 1994

4. In training

Sheffield actor and film star Sean Bean pictured training with Sheffield United... December 1994 Photo: Barry Richardson staff

