Sheffield retro: 15 pictures that perfectly capture life in the city in 1990

15 pictures bring back memories from 1990

By Jane Salt
7 minutes ago

A search of our archives take a look back at city life throughout 1990 – can you see yourself or anyone you know?

1. Noel

Noel Edmunds signs autographs while customers try his new spring water at Sainsburys, Crystal Peaks... October 1990

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

2. Concert

Were you amongst the crowd enjoying the Jason Donovan concert at Sheffield City Hall in September 1990?

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

3. Poll tax

Norfolk Park residents protesting in Sheffield against the unpopular poll tax in November 1990

Photo: Jane Salt

4. Bronze figures

Sheffield teemer George Dalton, left, and sculptor, Robin Bell, with the bronze figures depicting the traditional steel teeming that were unveiled by Mr Dalton at Meadowhall Shopping Centre in September 1990

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

