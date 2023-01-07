A search of our archives take a look back at city life throughout 1990 – can you see yourself or anyone you know?
1. Noel
Noel Edmunds signs autographs while customers try his new spring water at Sainsburys, Crystal Peaks... October 1990
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Concert
Were you amongst the crowd enjoying the Jason Donovan concert at Sheffield City Hall in September 1990?
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Poll tax
Norfolk Park residents protesting in Sheffield against the unpopular poll tax in November 1990
Photo: Jane Salt
4. Bronze figures
Sheffield teemer George Dalton, left, and sculptor, Robin Bell, with the bronze figures depicting the traditional steel teeming that were unveiled by Mr Dalton at Meadowhall Shopping Centre in September 1990
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers