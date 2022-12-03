We have searched our archives to bring you 15 more pictures of events in Sheffield in 1986.
Can you see anyone you know in our picture gallery?
1. Breathalyser
P.C. Charles Auty (left) and Sgt John Fryer of South Yorkshire Police in Sheffield with the new Draeger electronic roadside breathalyser box which is replacing the bag and tube, March 1986
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Barker's Pool
The construction of the new shopping complex in Barker's Pool in 1986
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Clinton
Clinton Woods, boxer, pictured with his many awards in February 1986
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Diana
Princess Diana meets the crowds outside the Jessop Hospital, Sheffield, on April 8, 1986
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers