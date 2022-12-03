News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 15 pictures that give a unique insight into life in the city in 1986

We have searched our archives to bring you 15 more pictures of events in Sheffield in 1986.

By Jane Salt
4 minutes ago

1. Breathalyser

P.C. Charles Auty (left) and Sgt John Fryer of South Yorkshire Police in Sheffield with the new Draeger electronic roadside breathalyser box which is replacing the bag and tube, March 1986

2. Barker's Pool

The construction of the new shopping complex in Barker's Pool in 1986

3. Clinton

Clinton Woods, boxer, pictured with his many awards in February 1986

4. Diana

Princess Diana meets the crowds outside the Jessop Hospital, Sheffield, on April 8, 1986

