Sheffield retro: 15 pictures taken at Sheffield's Valley Centertainment down the years
Sheffield’s Don Valley has undergone a lot of changes over the years.
It went from being a place of heavy industry to a venue for light entertainment in the 1990s.
As the Steel City began to look to a new future beyond its industrial heyday, the area saw key leisure developments springing up including Meadowhall, Sheffield Arena, Don Valley Stadium, Don Valley Bowl – and Valley Centertainment, all reached by Supertram.
Valley Centertainment is mainly about family fun, with venues such as Cineworld, Hollywood Bowl, Paradise Adventure Island Golf and Laser Quest, as well as a range of bars and restaurants.
