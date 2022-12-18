News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 15 pictures taken at Sheffield's Valley Centertainment down the years

Sheffield’s Don Valley has undergone a lot of changes over the years.

By Lee Peace
4 minutes ago

It went from being a place of heavy industry to a venue for light entertainment in the 1990s.

As the Steel City began to look to a new future beyond its industrial heyday, the area saw key leisure developments springing up including Meadowhall, Sheffield Arena, Don Valley Stadium, Don Valley Bowl – and Valley Centertainment, all reached by Supertram.

Valley Centertainment is mainly about family fun, with venues such as Cineworld, Hollywood Bowl, Paradise Adventure Island Golf and Laser Quest, as well as a range of bars and restaurants.

1. Cocktail crew

Staff at the Old Orleans bar at the Valley Centertainment complex prepare for the opening night

Photo: Submitted

2. Lady Liberty

A model dressed as the Statue of Liberty at opening of Quinceys at Valley Centertainment, Attercliffe

Photo: Submitted

3. Fun times

Cafe Original in the Hollywood Bowl,Valley Centertainment

Photo: Steve Ellis

4. Red nose romp

Pictured at Frankie and Benny's Restaurant at Valley Centertainment, where Sheffield Eagles Players teamed up with staff to serve the customers for Comic Relief. Seen are some of the players, with staff member Jude Flatle,y who found them to be a bit of a pick-me-up

Photo: Mike Waistell

