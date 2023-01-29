A series of tours of Park Hill flats have been announced giving members of the public the chance to explore the history of the brutalist landmark.

The huge concrete apartment complex, completed in 1961, continues to divide opinion but is enjoying somewhat of a renaissance, celebrated in music, art and on stage in the award-winning musical Standing at the Sky’s Edge.

And now members of the public are invited to join a series of public tours around the housing complex.

The monthly tours will be led by residents and tickets cost £6. They are available to book via https://parkhilltours.eventbrite.com

When they were built, replacing rows of rundown back-to-back housing, the flats at Park Hill were among the most civil engineering projects of their day. The 995 flats and maisonettes were linked by bridges – famously dubbed ‘streets in the sky’ – which were wide enough to accommodate milk floats. There were four pubs – The Earl George on The Pavement, The Link and the Scottish Queen on Gilbert Row, and the Parkway on Hague Row – and 31 shops.

Park Hill hasn’t always been as well loved as it is today, with the newly refurbished flats becoming among the city’s most sought-after addresses. But as these photos from the archives show it has been home throughout its six decades to a thriving community.

Take a look back over the history of Park Hill with our photo gallery below.

Eighties life Sheffield's Park Hill flats pictured in January 1986

New play area Children using the new play area, created by Prince's Trust volunteers, at Park Hill Primary school, on Duke Street, Sheffield, in 1998

Concrete brutalism The architecture at Sheffield's Park Hill flats has always divided opinion, with some people huge fans of the concrete brutalism and others less keen

Photography Eric Winnert with his photographs of Sheffield's Park Hill flats, in one of the flats