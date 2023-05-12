News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 15 pictures looking back at how Fargate has changed over the years

A search of our archive brings you these 15 fascinating pictures of Fargate over the years.

Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 12th May 2023, 10:02 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 10:03 BST

From the 1950s to more recent times, here we take a look back at the once bustling shopping precinct through the years.

GT Sports, Jeanster and H Samuel, Fargate, 1997

1. 1997

GT Sports, Jeanster and H Samuel, Fargate, 1997 Photo: unknown

Winchester House, Fargate, Sheffield, with the Paige fashion store and Lovells Confectioners, June 1960

2. Winchester House

Winchester House, Fargate, Sheffield, with the Paige fashion store and Lovells Confectioners, June 1960 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The busy junction of Fargate and High Street with Cole Brothers department store on the right, December 17, 1955

3. 1955

The busy junction of Fargate and High Street with Cole Brothers department store on the right, December 17, 1955 Photo: Submitted

A busy Fargate crossing in 1965. Our picture shows the Austin Reed menswear shop and Richard's ladies fashion shop on the corner of Chapel Walk

4. Busy

A busy Fargate crossing in 1965. Our picture shows the Austin Reed menswear shop and Richard's ladies fashion shop on the corner of Chapel Walk Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

