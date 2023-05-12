A search of our archive brings you these 15 fascinating pictures of Fargate over the years.
From the 1950s to more recent times, here we take a look back at the once bustling shopping precinct through the years.
1. 1997
GT Sports, Jeanster and H Samuel, Fargate, 1997 Photo: unknown
2. Winchester House
Winchester House, Fargate, Sheffield, with the Paige fashion store and Lovells Confectioners, June 1960 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. 1955
The busy junction of Fargate and High Street with Cole Brothers department store on the right, December 17, 1955 Photo: Submitted
4. Busy
A busy Fargate crossing in 1965. Our picture shows the Austin Reed menswear shop and Richard's ladies fashion shop on the corner of Chapel Walk Photo: Sheffield Newspapers