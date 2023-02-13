These 16 pictures from our archive take a look back in around Burngreave over the years
1. Music
A music session at Burngreave School
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Let's play out
Childrey play outside the Catherine Arms public house, Brotherton Street, Burngreave, in October 1974
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Pub
The former Catherine Arms pub, Catherine Street, Burngreave, March 1998
Photo: Stuart Hastings staff
4. Last resident
Florence Pegg, aged 82. The last person to live on Clun Street, Burngreave, before demolition in 1966
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd