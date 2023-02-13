News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 15 pictures looking back at how Burngreave has changed through the years

Bringing back memories of Burngreave in the past

By Jane Salt
2 minutes ago

These 16 pictures from our archive take a look back in around Burngreave over the years

1. Music

A music session at Burngreave School

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

2. Let's play out

Childrey play outside the Catherine Arms public house, Brotherton Street, Burngreave, in October 1974

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

3. Pub

The former Catherine Arms pub, Catherine Street, Burngreave, March 1998

Photo: Stuart Hastings staff

4. Last resident

Florence Pegg, aged 82. The last person to live on Clun Street, Burngreave, before demolition in 1966

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

