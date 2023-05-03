A search of our archives brings you these 15 incredible pictures of Sheffield in days gone by

Today we look back at how the streets of Sheffield have changed over the decades. Who can remember the bandstand on The Moor or the days before it was pedestrianised?

Or what about the bakers’ strike of 1977 when huge queues formed in the streets as people lined up for a loaf of bread?

The incredible photos also show how busy the city centre used to be when shops such as British Home Stores attracted the crowds.

Take a trip down memory lane to see just how much Sheffield has changed over the years.

1 . Chapel Walk Shoppers and shops on Chapel Walk, Sheffield, in 1998 Photo: Stuart Hastings

2 . Pinstone Street A night time view of some of the shops on Pinstone Street in July 1965 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

3 . Bandstand Do you remember the bandstand on The Moor, Sheffield? Pictured here in 1983 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

4 . High Street The shops in High Street, Sheffield, including Saxone, Lilley & Skinner, Bellmans, Hector Powe, Dolcis, C&A and Peter Robinson in 1973 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

