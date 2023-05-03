News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
31 minutes ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
43 minutes ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
15 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
16 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
17 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff

Sheffield retro: 15 photos that show just how much the Steel City has changed over the years

A search of our archives brings you these 15 incredible pictures of Sheffield in days gone by

Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 6th Feb 2023, 16:56 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 16:54 BST

Today we look back at how the streets of Sheffield have changed over the decades. Who can remember the bandstand on The Moor or the days before it was pedestrianised?

Or what about the bakers’ strike of 1977 when huge queues formed in the streets as people lined up for a loaf of bread?

The incredible photos also show how busy the city centre used to be when shops such as British Home Stores attracted the crowds.

Take a trip down memory lane to see just how much Sheffield has changed over the years.

Shoppers and shops on Chapel Walk, Sheffield, in 1998

1. Chapel Walk

Shoppers and shops on Chapel Walk, Sheffield, in 1998 Photo: Stuart Hastings

Photo Sales
A night time view of some of the shops on Pinstone Street in July 1965

2. Pinstone Street

A night time view of some of the shops on Pinstone Street in July 1965 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Do you remember the bandstand on The Moor, Sheffield? Pictured here in 1983

3. Bandstand

Do you remember the bandstand on The Moor, Sheffield? Pictured here in 1983 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
The shops in High Street, Sheffield, including Saxone, Lilley & Skinner, Bellmans, Hector Powe, Dolcis, C&A and Peter Robinson in 1973

4. High Street

The shops in High Street, Sheffield, including Saxone, Lilley & Skinner, Bellmans, Hector Powe, Dolcis, C&A and Peter Robinson in 1973 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Sheffield