News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch huge Owls goal as Josh Windass sends them to the Championship
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Sheffield retro: 15 photos showing how Sheffield has changed since The Full Monty hit screens in 1997

It’s hard to believe it’s more than a quarter of a century since The Full Monty first hit cinema screens, taking the world by storm.
Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 31st May 2023, 04:45 BST

Fans will be able to catch up with the fortunes of Gaz, Dave and the rest of the plucky gang of unemployed Sheffield steelworkers who so memorably stripped to make ends meet when the eagerly awaited Disney+ TV reboot drops on June 14. Viewers will get to see how the characters have fared since the hilarious and heartwarming 1997 film.

They and the actors who play them, including Robert Carlyle, have undoubtedly changed, but so has Sheffield, which featured so prominently in the movie and based on the trailer will again play a starring role in the upcoming TV series.

This retro photo gallery shows how Sheffield looked back in 1997 and how the city has changed since then. It includes photos of the short-lived Sheffield City Airport, floral tributes to Princess Diana, and a huge 'teardrop' of ice which fell from the sky at Ecclesfield that year.

All the photographs are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

The crocodile feature in the food court at Sheffield's Orchard Square shopping centre in May 1997

1. Crocodile

The crocodile feature in the food court at Sheffield's Orchard Square shopping centre in May 1997 Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Pinstone Street, in Sheffield city centre, in February 1997, including the old Somerfields supermarket

2. Pinstone Street

Pinstone Street, in Sheffield city centre, in February 1997, including the old Somerfields supermarket Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Floral tributes to Princess Diana at Sheffield Cathedral.

3. Floral tributes

Floral tributes to Princess Diana at Sheffield Cathedral. Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
The Sheffield Wednesday Band in October 1997.

4. Owls band

The Sheffield Wednesday Band in October 1997. Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:SheffieldDisney+DaveSheffield City Airport