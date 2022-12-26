News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 15 photos of Christmas shopping from 1939 to 2014, showing how shops and styles have changed

Some people love hunting for the perfect Christmas present or seeking out a bargain in the Boxing Day sales, while others hate nothing more.

By Robert Cumber
4 minutes ago

Whichever best sums you up, these photos from the archives should help transport you back to Christmas past in Sheffield, with many of the shops and market stalls having long since vanished, and the festive decorations and fashion styles having changed considerably over the years.

Do you remember any of the old stores, toys from generations gone by or faces captured in these images, which have mostly been taken from The Star’s archives and from Picture Sheffield: https://www.picturesheffield.com/.

1. The Moor

Christmas shopping at the Outdoor Market on The Moor in Sheffield city centre in 1980

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd/PictureSheffield

2. Pauldens

A youngster meets Father Christmas at Pauldens store in Sheffield in 1968

Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

3. Christmas shopping 1940s style

Christmas shopping in Sheffield in 1940

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers/Picture Sheffield

4. Bags of style

Carrier bags advertising Sheffield's Christmas lights and shopping in 1971

Photo: Picture Sheffield/SCC Engineer and Surveyors

