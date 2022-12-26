Sheffield retro: 15 photos of Christmas shopping from 1939 to 2014, showing how shops and styles have changed
Some people love hunting for the perfect Christmas present or seeking out a bargain in the Boxing Day sales, while others hate nothing more.
By Robert Cumber
Whichever best sums you up, these photos from the archives should help transport you back to Christmas past in Sheffield, with many of the shops and market stalls having long since vanished, and the festive decorations and fashion styles having changed considerably over the years.
Do you remember any of the old stores, toys from generations gone by or faces captured in these images, which have mostly been taken from The Star’s archives and from Picture Sheffield: https://www.picturesheffield.com/.
