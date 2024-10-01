Protests, fun nights out, charity events and more feature in our Retro gallery. Can you recognise yourself or anyone you know?
1. Demo
Students demonstrate against the cost of fees in Sheffield city centre in November 1997 Photo: Paul Chappells
2. Racers
Sheffield Hallam University students with their racing car they will be competing with in the Formula Hallamtb, student event. In the driving seat is David McGhee. From left are, Alastair Kay, Dan Beeston, John Bauer, Sbah Malik, Neil Goodchild, Mark Bervoet and Alex Green, July 2003 Photo: Dennis Lound
3. Arrest
Sheffield Hallam University students were arrested by police after they occupied David Blunkett's office in Sheffield city centre. Pictured is the President of the Hallam Students Union Charlotte Matthews with the other eight students who were arrested, February 1999 Photo: Steve Ellis.
4. Astronomer
Astronomer Patrick Moore is pictured with the head of the Hallam University's School of Science and Mathematics, Prof. John Parkinson (right). Also pictured are students Jayne Wellings and Michael Threll, November 21 2001 Photo: Barry Richardson (Staff)
