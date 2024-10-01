Sheffield retro: 15 photos looking back at Sheffield University students over the years

By Jane Salt
Published 1st Oct 2024, 06:45 BST
As we welcome our university students back in to Sheffield after the summer, here we take a look back at what they were up to 20 and more years ago.

Protests, fun nights out, charity events and more feature in our Retro gallery. Can you recognise yourself or anyone you know?

Students demonstrate against the cost of fees in Sheffield city centre in November 1997

1. Demo

Students demonstrate against the cost of fees in Sheffield city centre in November 1997 Photo: Paul Chappells

Photo Sales
Sheffield Hallam University students with their racing car they will be competing with in the Formula Hallamtb, student event. In the driving seat is David McGhee. From left are, Alastair Kay, Dan Beeston, John Bauer, Sbah Malik, Neil Goodchild, Mark Bervoet and Alex Green, July 2003

2. Racers

Sheffield Hallam University students with their racing car they will be competing with in the Formula Hallamtb, student event. In the driving seat is David McGhee. From left are, Alastair Kay, Dan Beeston, John Bauer, Sbah Malik, Neil Goodchild, Mark Bervoet and Alex Green, July 2003 Photo: Dennis Lound

Photo Sales
Sheffield Hallam University students were arrested by police after they occupied David Blunkett's office in Sheffield city centre. Pictured is the President of the Hallam Students Union Charlotte Matthews with the other eight students who were arrested, February 1999

3. Arrest

Sheffield Hallam University students were arrested by police after they occupied David Blunkett's office in Sheffield city centre. Pictured is the President of the Hallam Students Union Charlotte Matthews with the other eight students who were arrested, February 1999 Photo: Steve Ellis.

Photo Sales
Astronomer Patrick Moore is pictured with the head of the Hallam University's School of Science and Mathematics, Prof. John Parkinson (right). Also pictured are students Jayne Wellings and Michael Threll, November 21 2001

4. Astronomer

Astronomer Patrick Moore is pictured with the head of the Hallam University's School of Science and Mathematics, Prof. John Parkinson (right). Also pictured are students Jayne Wellings and Michael Threll, November 21 2001 Photo: Barry Richardson (Staff)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield