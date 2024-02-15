News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 15 photos looking back at restaurants around Sheffield over the years

Our colourful gallery of photos looks back at some of the restaurants around Sheffield in the 90s and early 2000s.
By Jane Salt
Published 15th Feb 2024, 05:00 GMT

Most of these restaurants featured have closed or changed hands over the years. Do you have memories of visiting any of them?

Peggotty's Restaurant, Langsett Road, Hillsborough, September 1999

1. Peggotty's

Peggotty's Restaurant, Langsett Road, Hillsborough, September 1999 Photo: Andrew Partridge

Wendy Woodhouse salutes the future of Peggotty's Restaurant, Langsett Road, Hillsborough, September 1999

2. Wendy Woodhouse

Wendy Woodhouse salutes the future of Peggotty's Restaurant, Langsett Road, Hillsborough, September 1999 Photo: Andrew Partridge

The Roman Room Italian Restaurant, Chesterfield Road, Sheffield, pictured in June 1998

3. Roman Room

The Roman Room Italian Restaurant, Chesterfield Road, Sheffield, pictured in June 1998 Photo: Stuart Hastings

Pictured is Ranulph's restaurant, Hutcliffe Wood Road, Sheffield, September 2002

4. Ranulph's

Pictured is Ranulph's restaurant, Hutcliffe Wood Road, Sheffield, September 2002 Photo: Mike Waistell (Staff)

