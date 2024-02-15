Most of these restaurants featured have closed or changed hands over the years. Do you have memories of visiting any of them?
1. Peggotty's
Peggotty's Restaurant, Langsett Road, Hillsborough, September 1999 Photo: Andrew Partridge
2. Wendy Woodhouse
Wendy Woodhouse salutes the future of Peggotty's Restaurant, Langsett Road, Hillsborough, September 1999 Photo: Andrew Partridge
3. Roman Room
The Roman Room Italian Restaurant, Chesterfield Road, Sheffield, pictured in June 1998 Photo: Stuart Hastings
4. Ranulph's
Pictured is Ranulph's restaurant, Hutcliffe Wood Road, Sheffield, September 2002 Photo: Mike Waistell (Staff)