3 . Manor

The Manor Cinema, Manor Top, Sheffield, in 1976. The cinema opened on December 12, 1927. It first closed as a cinema, apart from the children’s Saturday matinees, in July 1963, reopening a few days later as the Manor Casino - Star Bingo Club. Films did return on a part time basis along with some bingo sessions in November 1963. Final closure for the Manor Cinema was on June 14, 1969 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers