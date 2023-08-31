Retro takes a step back in time this week to look at Sheffield’s long lost cinemas.
Lots of Sheffield’s much loved cinemas are no longer with us. How many can you remember?
This retro photo gallery includes the old Odeon cinema on Flat Street, the Rex cinema in Intake, Studio 7 on the Wicker, and many more.
1. Studio 7
Studio 7 Cinema, The Wicker, Sheffield, pictured here in 1968. It finally closed in 1987 and was demolished. The cinema was originally called the Wicker Picture House which opened in 1920. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Odeon
The 'new' Odeon Cinema, on the corner of Flat Street and Norfolk Street, Sheffield, pictured here in July 1956 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Manor
The Manor Cinema, Manor Top, Sheffield, in 1976. The cinema opened on December 12, 1927. It first closed as a cinema, apart from the children’s Saturday matinees, in July 1963, reopening a few days later as the Manor Casino - Star Bingo Club. Films did return on a part time basis along with some bingo sessions in November 1963. Final closure for the Manor Cinema was on June 14, 1969 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Rex
The Rex Cinema at Intake, Sheffield, was showing Gene Wilder as Young Frankenstein in August 1975. The cinema opened on July 24, 1939 and closed on December, 23, 1982. The building was finally demolished in October 1983 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers