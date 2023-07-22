News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 15 photos from the city's bowling clubs down the years

A popular summer pastime for all ages, here we take a look back at your bowling prowess over the decades.
By Jane Salt
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 04:45 BST

Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in these retro photos from bowling clubs around Sheffield?

Enjoying a game of bowls in 1982. Picture Sheffield Newspapers

1. 1982

Enjoying a game of bowls in 1982. Picture Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Competitors in the Parks Junior Bowls Final, August 14, 1987. Left to right, back row: Brian Guest, Mark Barlow, Jamie Middleton and Lee Peet; front row: Steven Brown, Tyrone Aziz, Nathan Skeemer and Robert Grayson - Picture Sheffield Newspapers

2. Juniors

Competitors in the Parks Junior Bowls Final, August 14, 1987. Left to right, back row: Brian Guest, Mark Barlow, Jamie Middleton and Lee Peet; front row: Steven Brown, Tyrone Aziz, Nathan Skeemer and Robert Grayson - Picture Sheffield Newspapers Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

The Yorkshire ladies bowls team pictured in 1988. Picture Sheffield Newspapers

3. Ladies

The Yorkshire ladies bowls team pictured in 1988. Picture Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Champions Alan Hurt (junior winner), Hilda Barker and Bryan Ross, at the 'Champion of Champions' bowls tournament 1983. Picture Sheffield Newspapers

4. Champions

Champions Alan Hurt (junior winner), Hilda Barker and Bryan Ross, at the 'Champion of Champions' bowls tournament 1983. Picture Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

