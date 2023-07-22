A popular summer pastime for all ages, here we take a look back at your bowling prowess over the decades.
Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in these retro photos from bowling clubs around Sheffield?
1. 1982
Enjoying a game of bowls in 1982. Picture Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Juniors
Competitors in the Parks Junior Bowls Final, August 14, 1987. Left to right, back row: Brian Guest, Mark Barlow, Jamie Middleton and Lee Peet; front row: Steven Brown, Tyrone Aziz, Nathan Skeemer and Robert Grayson - Picture Sheffield Newspapers Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
3. Ladies
The Yorkshire ladies bowls team pictured in 1988. Picture Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Champions
Champions Alan Hurt (junior winner), Hilda Barker and Bryan Ross, at the 'Champion of Champions' bowls tournament 1983. Picture Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers