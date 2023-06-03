News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 15 photos from 1993 showing how much city has changed, including lost shops and old station

Manchester United won the first Premier League, Bill Clinton became president and Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You dominated the charts.
By Robert Cumber
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 04:45 BST

Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United were both in the top flight in 1993, with the Owls finishing seventh, ahead of the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea, and the Blades ending up 14th, a point ahead of Leeds United.

These retro photos from that year show how things beyond football have changed in the Steel City over the last 30 years. The pictures in this gallery include old shops, railway stations, lost markets and blocks of flats which have long since been demolished. They also show how one of the city’s most popular parks has changed in the last three decades.

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Millhouses Park, on Abbeydale Road South, Sheffield, in August 1993

1. Water fun

Millhouses Park, on Abbeydale Road South, Sheffield, in August 1993 Photo: Picture Sheffield

Sheffield's Hyde Park Flats are brought crashing down in a cloud of dust in 1993

2. Flats demolished

Sheffield's Hyde Park Flats are brought crashing down in a cloud of dust in 1993 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

Buffers working in the Butcher Works, on Arundel Street, in Sheffield city centre, in 1993

3. Buffers at work

Buffers working in the Butcher Works, on Arundel Street, in Sheffield city centre, in 1993 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Cynthia Woodhouse

Shoppers and stallholders at the old Castle Market in Sheffield city centre in March 1993

4. Castle Market

Shoppers and stallholders at the old Castle Market in Sheffield city centre in March 1993 Photo: Picture Sheffield

