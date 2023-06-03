Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United were both in the top flight in 1993, with the Owls finishing seventh, ahead of the likes of Manchester City , Arsenal and Chelsea , and the Blades ending up 14th, a point ahead of Leeds United .

These retro photos from that year show how things beyond football have changed in the Steel City over the last 30 years. The pictures in this gallery include old shops, railway stations, lost markets and blocks of flats which have long since been demolished. They also show how one of the city’s most popular parks has changed in the last three decades.