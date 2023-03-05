These unique retro photos show just how much Sheffield has changed over the last 40 years.
A search of our archives brings you these 15 pictures taking you back to life in Sheffield in 1983.
1. Jester
Pictured in action in Fargate complete with cap, bells and guitar, is busking jester, Roger Pugh. In the background you can see the long gone Wimpy Bar, Peter Lord's shoe shop, and Ratner's jewellers, October 1983
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. On stage
The Animals rock group perform on stage at the Sheffield City Hall, December 16, 1983
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Jewellers
Mappin & Webb, Jewellers, Sheffield - 1983
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Protest
Protestors gather outside Sheffield Cathedral as Margaret Thatcher visits the Cutlers Hall on April 28, 1983
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers