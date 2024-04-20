Sheffield retro: 15 old black and white photos to take you right back to the 1980s

These old retro photos show just how much Sheffield has changed over the last 40 years.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 11th Apr 2023, 16:45 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST

A search of our archives brings you these pictures taking you back to life in the Steel City in 1983.

Pictured in action in Fargate complete with cap, bells and guitar, is busking jester, Roger Pugh. In the background you can see the long gone Wimpy Bar, Peter Lord's shoe shop, and Ratner's jewellers, October 1983

1. Jester

Pictured in action in Fargate complete with cap, bells and guitar, is busking jester, Roger Pugh. In the background you can see the long gone Wimpy Bar, Peter Lord's shoe shop, and Ratner's jewellers, October 1983 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The Animals rock group perform on stage at the Sheffield City Hall, December 16, 1983

2. On stage

The Animals rock group perform on stage at the Sheffield City Hall, December 16, 1983 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Mappin & Webb, Jewellers, Sheffield - 1983

3. Jewellers

Mappin & Webb, Jewellers, Sheffield - 1983 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Protestors gather outside Sheffield Cathedral as Margaret Thatcher visits the Cutlers Hall on April 28, 1983

4. Protest

Protestors gather outside Sheffield Cathedral as Margaret Thatcher visits the Cutlers Hall on April 28, 1983 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

