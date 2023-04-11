These old retro photos show just how much Sheffield has changed over the last 40 years.
A search of our archives brings you these pictures taking you back to life in the Steel City in 1983.
1. Jester
Pictured in action in Fargate complete with cap, bells and guitar, is busking jester, Roger Pugh. In the background you can see the long gone Wimpy Bar, Peter Lord's shoe shop, and Ratner's jewellers, October 1983 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. On stage
The Animals rock group perform on stage at the Sheffield City Hall, December 16, 1983 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Jewellers
Mappin & Webb, Jewellers, Sheffield - 1983 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Protest
Protestors gather outside Sheffield Cathedral as Margaret Thatcher visits the Cutlers Hall on April 28, 1983 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers