Sheffield retro: 15 old black and white photos of the city to transport you back to 1983

These fantastic retro photos show just how much Sheffield has changed over the last 40 years.

By Jane Salt
2 minutes ago

A search of our archives brings you these 15 pictures taking you back to life in Sheffield in 1983.

1. Jester

Pictured in action in Fargate complete with cap, bells and guitar, is busking jester, Roger Pugh. In the background you can see the long gone Wimpy Bar, Peter Lord's shoe shop, and Ratner's jewellers, October 1983

2. On stage

The Animals rock group perform on stage at the Sheffield City Hall, December 16, 1983

3. Jewellers

Mappin & Webb, Jewellers, Sheffield - 1983

4. Protest

Protestors gather outside Sheffield Cathedral as Margaret Thatcher visits the Cutlers Hall on April 28, 1983

