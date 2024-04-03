Can you recognise any of these people, places or events?
1. Country Club
Enjoying an auction at the Pinegrove Country Club, Stannington, Sheffield, July 2004 Photo: Mike Waistell
2. Fire
The burnt out remains of the Pinegrove Country Club, Stannington, after a huge fire in January 2006 Photo: Barry Richardson
3. Retiring
Pictured are George and Joan Laing (centre) with their daughter Cath and son-in-law David Fleet who are leaving the Robin Hood Pub, Little Matlock, Stannington, after more than 30 years, October 8, 2003 Photo: Steve Ellis
4. Robin Hood
The Robin Hood public house, Stannington, pictured in April 2007 Photo: Barry Richardson