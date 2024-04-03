Sheffield retro: 15 of the best photos looking back at the popular district of Stannington

This gallery of photos takes a colourful look back at the goings on of the people of Stannington, in Sheffield, through the years.
By Jane Salt
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 05:00 BST

Can you recognise any of these people, places or events?

Enjoying an auction at the Pinegrove Country Club, Stannington, Sheffield, July 2004

1. Country Club

Enjoying an auction at the Pinegrove Country Club, Stannington, Sheffield, July 2004 Photo: Mike Waistell

The burnt out remains of the Pinegrove Country Club, Stannington, after a huge fire in January 2006

2. Fire

The burnt out remains of the Pinegrove Country Club, Stannington, after a huge fire in January 2006 Photo: Barry Richardson

Pictured are George and Joan Laing (centre) with their daughter Cath and son-in-law David Fleet who are leaving the Robin Hood Pub, Little Matlock, Stannington, after more than 30 years, October 8, 2003

3. Retiring

Pictured are George and Joan Laing (centre) with their daughter Cath and son-in-law David Fleet who are leaving the Robin Hood Pub, Little Matlock, Stannington, after more than 30 years, October 8, 2003 Photo: Steve Ellis

The Robin Hood public house, Stannington, pictured in April 2007

4. Robin Hood

The Robin Hood public house, Stannington, pictured in April 2007 Photo: Barry Richardson

